Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Pooja Bhatt shows off her ‘mehndi’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday, with Pooja Bhatt arriving in style

Alia Bhatt’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt arrived to her mehndi function in style with dad Mahesh Bhatt and showed off her henna-covered hands to the paps outside the venue.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday, April 13, with a mehndi ceremony.

In pictures shared by Pinkvilla, Mahesh is seen greeting the horde of paparazzi stationed outside the venue, while Pooja is seen next to him and propping up her hands to display the mehndi on her palm.

Pooja went the traditional route for Alia’s mehndi ceremony and was seen clad in a classic yellow and pink tie-dye kurta with a chunky necklace to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Mahesh sat beside his daughter in what appears to be a white, embroidered kurta.

Alia and Ranbir are reportedly set to tie the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s family home, RK House in Chembur.