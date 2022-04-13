Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as she poses with Anand Ahuja in latest pregnancy photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor radiates pregnancy glow in recent shoot with husband Anand Ahuja.

Taking to Instagram, The Zoya Factor dropped the dreamy photos flaunting her baby bump.

“Obsessed with you Anand Ahuja,” the actor captioned the pictures.

In the images, the 36-year-old star donned a pastel coloured gown and had her hair tied in a bun with minimal make-up on.

On the other hand, Anand opted for a light coloured kurta pajama as he cuddles with Sonam in the photographs.

The actor’s parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, actor Tara Sutaria and Sophie Choudry showered love on the soon-to-be-parents as they dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Sonam announced her pregnancy on the photo sharing app in March, adding that the baby is due in fall this year.



She wrote in the caption, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.”

“One family. Who will shower you with love and support,” Sonam added. “We can’t wait to welcome you.”