Queen Elizabeth enjoys a little je ne sais quoi when it comes to her dining menus

British Queen Elizabeth’s personal chef Mark Flanagan has made startling revelations when it comes to the monarch’s dining menus.



Royal expert Richard Eden, in his article for the Mail Plus, quoted Queen’s personal chef as saying, she ‘won’t accept faux pas.’

In his article, the royal expert says, “THE Queen enjoys a little je ne sais quoi when it comes to her dining menus, which have traditionally been written in French.

“In fact, Her Majesty’s love for the language is so great that she pulls up the Royal Household’s chefs on their linguistic skills.”

The Queen’s personal chef, Mark Flanagan, reveals the 95-year-old monarch won’t accept faux pas, the report further says.

“If I get an accent wrong or mix up the masculine and feminine on the menus I send up for her approval, she’ll let me know. Her Majesty misses nothing,’ the report quoted Mark Flanagan as saying.



