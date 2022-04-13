‘Frail’ Queen ‘distressed by grotesque’ Prince Andrew: ‘If children could kill!’

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly starting to feel ‘distressed’ by ‘grotesque’ Prince Andrew.
This claim has been made by royal biographer and journalist Tina Brown.
In her latest interview with The Telegraph, she was quoted saying, “It’s utterly grotesque, the whole Andrew business.”
“I was told only yesterday by someone at the Palace just how deeply distressing it has been for the Queen,” she also revealed.
“Frankly, if your children can kill you hers will. Here is this remarkable, elderly woman who is summoning all her strength to get through her Platinum Jubilee and then this bucket of sleaze empties over her family.”
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly take a break for 15 days for wedding rituals as per Punjabi tradition
Sonam Kapoor treats fans with new pictures from pregnancy shoot with Anand Ahuja
Alia Bhatt reacts on Ayan Mukerji’s lovely social media tribute for her and Ranbir Kapoor
Queen will not attend all events during summer celebrations
Katy Perry stunned onlookers with her million-dollar smile in latest pictures
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could get back on good terms with royal family