‘Frail’ Queen ‘distressed by grotesque’ Prince Andrew: ‘If children could kill!’

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly starting to feel ‘distressed’ by ‘grotesque’ Prince Andrew.

This claim has been made by royal biographer and journalist Tina Brown.

In her latest interview with The Telegraph, she was quoted saying, “It’s utterly grotesque, the whole Andrew business.”

“I was told only yesterday by someone at the Palace just how deeply distressing it has been for the Queen,” she also revealed.

“Frankly, if your children can kill you hers will. Here is this remarkable, elderly woman who is summoning all her strength to get through her Platinum Jubilee and then this bucket of sleaze empties over her family.”