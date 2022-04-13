Rihanna voices fears of being ‘a bad mom’ for not wanting gender-reveal party

Rihanna voices concerns surrounding her chance at being a ‘good enough’ mother amid incoming mom duties.

The singer broke it all down in her latest cover story for Vogue’s May issue. There she spoke of her dislike of gender reveal parties and recalled a conversation with her doctor.

“I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me,” she recalled.

“Am I a bad mom? When we're ready to tell the world, we'll just tell them.”

During the course of the interview, Rihanna also admitted that she’s not much interested in a traditional gender reveal shower, compared to rowdy parties.

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” she admitted to the outlet.

“I mean it's lit for a lot of people — I've even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself — it's just not right for me.”

“Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it's got to be co-ed! Don't put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me,” she added before concluding.