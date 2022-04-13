Queen apparently snubs Prince Harry and Meghan as she gives Angela Kelly her blessing

The Queen has given extraordinary permission to her close aide Angela Kelly, who has been with the monarch for 28 years, to reveal her Covid lockdown secrets, according to report.

A new chapter for Angela’s 2019 picture book The Other Side of the Coin will be released next month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, publisher HarperCollins announced.

They say: “The Queen personally gave Angela her blessing to share their unparalleled bond with the world and she is the first serving member of the Royal Household to be given this extraordinary permission.”



The royal dresser will tell of HMS Bubble and Prince Philip’s death in her offering - and go head-to-head with Prince Harry’s tell-all book.

The 95-year-old monarch's reported move is being considered a huge blow to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, who clashed with Angela over Tiara-gate, is also putting the finishing touches to his autobiography due out this autumn.



The Queen's grandson was, according to Express UK, accused of yelling “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” at Angela over a choice of tiara ahead of their royal wedding in 2018.