Meghan Markle ‘hurt’ by Kate Middleton: 'She can do no wrong’

Meghan Markle reportedly feels like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton ‘can do no wrong’ which makes her feel ‘hurt and let down’ by her.
Talking to Heat magazine, a source close to Meghan revealed that she isn’t afraid of ruffling royal feathers and will be ‘speaking her mind’ on Archetypes, her upcoming Spotify podcast.
According to the insider, Meghan is ‘not looking to become popular’ because she believes she’ll be criticised anyway, and so, the Duchess of Sussex “will share her truth out there, even if it means ruffling more feathers, especially in royal circles.”
One of these ‘truths’ will be Meghan’s feelings about the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate.
“Meghan reportedly felt like Kate can do no wrong and she feels hurt and let down by Kate and the rest of the royal family,” the source claimed.
The insider even added: “The Duchess of Sussex regrets not speaking up earlier and has vowed that she will never be silenced again.”
