Selena Gomez slams body critics: ‘I don't care about my weight’

Selena Gomez called out body critics who passes judgements on the actor's physique with a befitting reply in a video on social media.

The Only Murders in the Building star dropped a video on TikTok stories as she called out critics over their remarks on her body.

The 29-year-old actor said, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.”

“But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people (expletive) about it anyway. ‘You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,” Selena continued.

Slamming the bullies, the singer – actor added, "I am perfect the way I am."

"Moral of the story? Bye," Selena said as she signed off.

Previously, Selena has talked about her weight fluctuations due to health issues in a podcast Giving Back Generation in 2019.



She had stated, "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

"It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest," the singer added. "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."



