Nicola Peltz dubs wedding to Brooklyn Beckham a ‘dream’

Nicola Peltz, who tied the knot to Brooklyn Beckham on Sunday, has dubbed her marriage a ‘dream’ that came true for her.



In her first reaction to the wedding with Brooklyn, the US actress said it was the 'most beautiful weekend' of her life.

Commenting on fashion brand Valentino’s Instagram post, Nicola said, “Thank you so much this was a dream” followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in her post on Instagram, she also shared an adorable photo with her billionaire father Nelson and thanked him for the lavish wedding with Brooklyn Beckham.

“Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings,” she wrote in the caption of the post.



