Monday April 11, 2022
By Web Desk
April 12, 2022
Ed Sheeran shocks everyone at Birmingham pub as he sings with locals

Singer Ed Sheeran amazed locals as he enjoyed a sing-a-long during raucous night with them  at Birmingham pub on Sunday.

The 31-year-old musician shocked everyone at The Roost Pub in Small Heath, Birmingham on Sunday by putting in an appearance.

The multi-award winning artist  enjoyed a raucous night at the small pub where he played pool with locals, had a rowdy sing-a-long and put in a shift behind the bar, after heading out with rapper pal Jaykae.

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker has been celebrating over recent days after emerging victorious from a court case against his smash hit, Shape Of You, and it seems he’s no desire for the party to end.

Ian Connors - who manages The Roots Pub - gushed over  Ed Sheeran, saying that  he was brilliant. According to him, Ed  really laid back and he mingled with customers. He was just a gentleman. Really down-to-earth and was having a good laugh.