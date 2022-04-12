Ed Sheeran shocks everyone at Birmingham pub as he sings with locals

Singer Ed Sheeran amazed locals as he enjoyed a sing-a-long during raucous night with them at Birmingham pub on Sunday.

The 31-year-old musician shocked everyone at The Roost Pub in Small Heath, Birmingham on Sunday by putting in an appearance.



The multi-award winning artist enjoyed a raucous night at the small pub where he played pool with locals, had a rowdy sing-a-long and put in a shift behind the bar, after heading out with rapper pal Jaykae.

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker has been celebrating over recent days after emerging victorious from a court case against his smash hit, Shape Of You, and it seems he’s no desire for the party to end.



Ian Connors - who manages The Roots Pub - gushed over Ed Sheeran, saying that he was brilliant. According to him, Ed really laid back and he mingled with customers. He was just a gentleman. Really down-to-earth and was having a good laugh.