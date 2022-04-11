Sabyasachi outfits arrive at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding location: Watch

The two of the biggest names from Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are all set to tie the knot on 15th April at Sanju actor’s Bandra home, as per reports.

Ahead of the nuptials, a video is circulating on social media in which famous Indian designer Sabyasachi’s outfits can be seen being delivered to the wedding venue in a taxi.

In the video, posted by a paparazzo account, several beige colored coat bags were kept on the back seat and a paper bag with a prominent logo of the famed designer’s brand was on top of it. Later in the visuals, a man can be seen delivering the bags inside the house.

Earlier, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor will wear a Sabyasachi lehenga paired with a Manish Malhotra designed dupatta on her big day.



It is also reported by the same outlet that the bride has opted for a pink outfit as it is going to be a pastel-themed wedding.