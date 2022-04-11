Alia Bhatt finally reacts to reports of her impending wedding to Ranbir Kapoor





Alia Bhatt left a comment under an Instagram post that has left fans thrilled

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have set the internet ablaze with their much-awaited wedding that is reportedly set to take place this week.

While the couple remains tight-lipped about the rumours, social media seems to have left no stone unturned to find out more details; from their wedding attire to guest lists!

Recently, an Indian YouTuber managed to catch the bride Alia's attention, and the starlet seemed to be subtle in confirming reports of her wedding!

BeYouNick shared a reel on Instagram in which he recreated a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s hit flick Kabir Singh.

The social media star is seen in a white kurta pajama in the video, and runs behind a car that features a placard saying 'Alia weds Ranbir'.





Alia reacted to the video by leaving a short yet hilarious reply in the comments section that read, "Ded," with a laughing emoji.

While Alia seems to have provided some context to the reports, Ranbir’s ancestral house ‘Krishna Raj’ bungalow and RK Studios have reportedly been decked up with lights.