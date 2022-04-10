 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith spotted in LA after Will Smith’s Oscars slap controversy

Jada Pinkett Smith was joined by Shonda Rhimes, Debbie Allen and Samuel L. Jackson in L. A

By Web Desk
April 10, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith spotted in LA after Will Smith’s Oscars slap controversy

Hollywood star Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently made a rare appearance at the red event on Saturday, held in Los Angeles.

The Matrix: Resurrections actress, 50, who has remained silent since her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars broadcast on March 27, after he had made a joke about Pinkett’s shaved head, arrived in an all-glam look at the event.

Pinkett Smith was seen flashing a big smile as she joined Grey’s Anatomy creator, head writer and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, and five-time Emmy-award-winning actress from the same series Debbie Allen for the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in LA.

The Red Table Talk host wore a flowing, shimmery gold dress and matching gold earrings for the event. She was clicked beside Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson at the star-studded affair.

Meanwhile, the Men in Black actor has been banned from all Academy events for 10 years as a result of the slap. However, he will keep the Best Actor Oscar he won for his role in King Richard moments after hitting Rock.