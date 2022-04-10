Jada Pinkett Smith spotted in LA after Will Smith’s Oscars slap controversy

Hollywood star Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently made a rare appearance at the red event on Saturday, held in Los Angeles.

The Matrix: Resurrections actress, 50, who has remained silent since her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars broadcast on March 27, after he had made a joke about Pinkett’s shaved head, arrived in an all-glam look at the event.

Pinkett Smith was seen flashing a big smile as she joined Grey’s Anatomy creator, head writer and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, and five-time Emmy-award-winning actress from the same series Debbie Allen for the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in LA.

The Red Table Talk host wore a flowing, shimmery gold dress and matching gold earrings for the event. She was clicked beside Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson at the star-studded affair.

Meanwhile, the Men in Black actor has been banned from all Academy events for 10 years as a result of the slap. However, he will keep the Best Actor Oscar he won for his role in King Richard moments after hitting Rock.