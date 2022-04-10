Elon Musk proposes raft of changes to Twitter Blue subscription service

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, on Saturday suggested a raft of changes to the social media giant's Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.



Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move which made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content.

Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter's first subscription service and offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis, Twitter says. It is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a Twitter post, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla suggested that users who sign up for Twitter Blue should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 a month, and should get an authentication checkmark as well as an option to pay in local currency.

"Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn't get checkmark for 60 days & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam," Musk said in a tweet.

"And no ads," Musk suggested. "The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive."

Musk also proposed an option to pay with dogecoin and asked Twitter users for their views.

Twitter declined to comment on Musk's suggestions. (Reuters)