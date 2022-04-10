Prince Andrew may return to royal life as he still harbours ambitions of a public role: report

Queen Elizabeth's disgraced son Prince Andrew's ambition to return to royal life remains "undimmed" amid criticism over his appearance at Prince Philip's memorial service las month.

Prince Andrew took the spotlight after accompanying the monarch to a memorial service for the late Prince Philip, who died last April. The occasion marked his first public appearance since reaching a settlement in his sexual abuse civil case with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York's willingness to place himself in the public eye at such a high-profile royal event caused further speculation over a possible comeback to the royal life for the Duke, as reports claim the royal still harbours ambitions of a public role.



"In the past, he has done a lot of good things for charities, also in his capacity as UK trade ambassador. If he is rehabilitated, then I think he can do a lot of good. The settlement had no admission of guilt,” one source told The Times.

While another added: “There are rightfully some questions of him but there is rarely a balanced judgment of him in the media. He has a lot to give to people who will let him give.”



“His ambition to return to public life and his belief that he can be of service remains undimmed. But he is the only one who sees it that way,” another source told the publication.