Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance grows amid Kanye West's online attacks

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship, which hit the headlines Last year, has not slowed down in 2022 even after Kanye West's online rants.

The 41-year-old American TV personality was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Pete and Kim's romance took spotlight in November last year when they were spotted on a series of dinner dates.



As the lovebirds heated up, Kim's ex Kanye West made a series of public pleas to try to win Kardashian back. The rapper also alleged that he wasn’t served with divorce papers.

She subsequently filed paperwork to be declared legally single amid divorce proceedings. But, Pete was not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim as they’re super smitten with each other.

The 44-year-old rapper, for his part, absolutely despises Kim dating Pete, according to reports, he's so jealous. The Grammy winner has since been linked to Julia Fox.

Kanye made multiple online attacks on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian , but the two did not take them serious and continued their romantic journey.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.

