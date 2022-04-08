Paramount Pictures, JoJo Siwa drop out of Will Smith backed-film 'Bounce'

Academy-winning star Will Smith has been receiving strong backlash over slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars stage.
After Netflix and Sony, Paramount Pictures has also withdrawn involvement in the King Richard actor’s upcoming movie Bounce.
Moreover, the digital sensation JoJo Siwa has also stepped away from starring in Smith-backed film after his 2022 Oscars feud.
However, various sources have told Variety that Siwa dropped out of the project 'months ago' and her decision is in no way related to Smith's incident at the Oscars.
At the GLAAD Media Awards held recently, Siwa spoke about the same. "That project got put on hold, and then went away. It wasn't the one," Variety reported.
Smith's film, Bounce's adaptation was first announced in 2020. The feature film, based on the YA book by Megan Shull, was brought to the studio by Cobra Kai's producer Caleb Pinkett.
