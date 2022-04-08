Prince Charles’ ties to paedophile Jimmy Savile laid bare: ‘Regular basis’

File Footage

Prince Charles and his family’s close ties to Jimmy Savile, who was exposed as a paedophile in 2011, have been exposed with a new documentary detailing the extent of his relations with the royal family.



The expose comes in a new Netflix documentary titled Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, which features numerous memos and personal letters that detail his closeness to the Royal Firm.

In a memo addressed to the royals in 1989, and titled ‘Guidelines for members of the Royal Family and their staffs’, Savile claimed he was “in the palaces on a regular basis”.

On a page titled ‘personal observations’, Savile stated that he was ‘well-placed’ to make observations and comment on the Royal Family’s image due to the access he had inside their residences.

Savile wrote: “Because I get into St James’s Palace and Buckingham Palace on a regular basis, one thing is becoming quite obvious. There is a strong movement now towards some members of the family and their staff towards an… attitude.”

Savile’s sickening history of sexual abuse was exposed in 2011 soon after his death, with the DJ and philanthropist reportedly molesting hundreds of children and women over several decades.