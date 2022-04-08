Without revealing her identity, woman withdraws sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg

The woman who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has withdrawn her lawsuit the American rapper, according to Reuters,

Citing court documents, the news agency reported that the lawsuit was pulled on Wednesday nearly two months after it was filed in the Central District of California and days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was set to perform in February's Super Bowl halftime show near Los Angeles.

The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg. The musician, however, said the woman never worked for him.

The voluntary dismissal also removed charges against all other parties named in the suit, including Snoop Dogg's business entity.

"It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies," a representative for Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Reuters.

Matt Finkelberg, a lawyer for Jane Doe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Snoop Dogg has rejected the allegations through a spokesperson who called the claims "simply meritless," characterizing it as part of a "self-enrichment shakedown scheme" ahead of his Super Bowl performance in February.