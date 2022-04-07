Keanu Reeves is all set to propose to girlfriend Alexandra Grant: reports

Keanu Reeves is going to pop the big question to his girlfriend Alexandra Grant soon as The Matrix actor is all set to tie the knot.

An insider spilled to Life and Style that the 57-year-old will soon be a married man as he believes that Alexandra is “the one.”

"Keanu isn’t hiding the fact that he’s going to propose to Alexandra," the insider told the magazine.

The source added pointing to the actor’s latest outing when he was captured shopping for a ring in Los Angeles, "His friends know how happy he’s been, he’s talked about making Alexandra his wife and he was recently spotted ring shopping in West Hollywood."

"Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before," the source continued. "But this is by far the easiest. They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly."

The insider further said, "Maybe it’s because they’re mature, stable and know what they want from life. There's no drama."

“They love each other,” the source concluded. “He adores Alexandra."

Reeves and his visual artist ladylove began dating in 2018 after knowing each other since 2009.

The couple made their relationship official in November 2019 at LACMA’s Art Film Gala.