Prince Andrew sparks fears over ‘growing attachment’ with Queen: ‘Plotting a return!’

File Footage

Sources break down the growing fears regarding Prince Andrew’s growing closeness’ with Queen Elizabeth, amid public outcry.



Insiders close to The Sun have brought notice of this fear to light and according to their findings, Prince Andrew seems to be spending ‘a lot of his time’ with his mother the Queen, since his ousting.

The inside source was also quoted saying, “The need to move to Windsor is growing more and more. Andrew spends a lot of time with the Queen.”

“He lives next door and is always there for her. During the Covid lockdown, the family were glad Andrew was always on hand.”

“There is not a man, woman or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip’s thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there’s no way back.”

“There are real fears that despite being banished from The Firm in January, he is using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life.”