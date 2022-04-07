Oscars board discussing ‘possible sanctions’ against Will Smith after Oscars slap

The Oscars Academy board hints toward potential sanctions against Will Smith following Oscar's slap and resignation.
In a letter signed by the Academy’s president David Rubin, he hinted at possible sanctions.
According to THR, the letter reads, “The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr Smith from membership.”
“We were required to provide Mr Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”
