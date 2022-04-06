Prince Andrew planning ‘sneaky’ royal return with Queen’s Jubilee: report

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew’s ‘desperate’ attempts to become Queen Elizabeth’s “unofficial advisor” for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This claim has been made by Nine Honey's royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri.

She was quoted saying, “I think it will really backfire for the Royal Family.”

“This is not going to be a good look if Prince Andrew does accompany his mother to the Epsom later this year.”

“It will certainly leave a lot of people angry and of course, the memorial service last week but this is another example of Prince Andrew really trying to revive his ruined reputation.”

“Some fear that he's trying to wedge himself in as the Queen's unofficial advisor now that Prince Philip, who was the Queen's long time confident, has gone.”

“There are reports that Prince Andrew will be at the Epsom Derby to help his mother with mobility issues now that's why he took such a prominent role at Philip's memorial.”

She also claimed, “Andrew is not meant to have any official role in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.”

“However, it looks like he could force his way in there which will no doubt be another scandal for the monarchy which it certainly doesn't need.”