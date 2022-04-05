Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and their staggering £78 million wedding venue

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are strict about ground rules at their wedding.



The son of former footballer David Beckham, Brooklyn is all set to tie the knot with ladylove and billionaire heiress Nicola in a Jewish ceremony.

"I’m wearing a yarmulke," Nicola added: "Yes, [it’s a] Jewish wedding, the couple told Vogue earlier.

The wedding on Nicola's palatial beach-side estate in Florida. The venue, in Palm Beach spreads across 44,000 sq-ft with 27 bedrooms. The property is worth £78 million.

"It's been said that attendees will be instructed not to take any pictures, and use of social media throughout the day is apparently banned," reports Mirror.

"The orders come as it's rumoured fashion bible Vogue magazine has nabbed exclusive rights to the first pictures of the bride and groom," the outlet adds.

The duo will tie the knot on April 9.