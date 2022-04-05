Kendall Jenner shares coping mechanism amid extreme social anxiety

Kendall Jenner is shedding light on her mental health in raw social media post.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the supermodel confessed that she is coming to terms with her mental ordeal and is turning towards a healthier lifestyle.

"happy monday y’all!" she captions alongside a serene clip of a pond from her backyard.

"my anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. i’ve come to a place where i don’t feel bad about it. i love my space and my alone time. i am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes," says Kendall.

The model then goes on to share a list of things she has lately adapted.

"today i started my day off with:

• 10 deep inhales/exhales before even touching my phone.

• went in my yard and journaled

• wrote down all the things i’m looking forward to today/this month.

• expressed gratitude for all of my blessings.

• took in the sun

• had my tea and practiced some more deep breathing.

give it a try ^" she advises her fans.

"i’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! love you!" says Kendall before signing off on a positive note.