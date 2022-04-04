Princess Charlotte, Prince George taking after Queen Elizabeth

File Footage

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are said to be mirroring their great grandmother Queen Elizabeth more as they grow up, with the sibling-duo’s latest hobby being the same as the Queen’s!

According to The Mirror, both George and Charlotte have taken up horse riding as a hobby, a sport that the 95-year-old monarch is well known to be fond of since she was a young child.

Sources close to the palace have described Princess Charlotte and Prince George as ‘avid riders’, and that they already have their very first ponies.

It has also been said that the siblings picked up the hobby during lockdown last year and polished their skills at the Amner Hall in Norfolk.

The news is sure to delight royal fans as Queen Elizabeth’s love for horses is widely regarded. However, the increasingly fragile monarch is barred from riding since late last year due to her age.



