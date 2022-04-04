Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter part ways after three years of dating: reports

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter couldn’t make their relationship last a long time, reported Pinkvilla.



According to the outlet, the couple have called it quits after being together for 3 long years.

“The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” revealed a source close to the couple.

The source revealed to the outlet that the two might even do a film together if an offer comes their way and are handling the breakup with maturity.

“It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source concluded.

For those unversed, a month back, Ishaan and Ananya were spotted together being the comfortable self at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. The decision to part ways was taken very recently, and this is news which will surely take the industry by surprise.