Prince Andrew’s return ‘totally opposed’ by Prince William, Prince Charles

Prince William and Prince Charles, the heirs to the British throne, are said to be ‘totally opposed’ to the idea of Prince Andrew returning to public duties, reported The Mirror.

The Duke of York, on March 29, surprised the British public with his prominent role at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service alongside Queen Elizabeth.

However, royal experts are clinging on to the belief that Charles and William will not allow Andrew to feature prominently during his mother’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Talking to The Mirror, Richard Fitzwilliams said: “In terms of royal events, I don't expect we will see Prince Andrew appear in the near future — if ever again.”

“He won't play any kind of a role in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee; of that I think we can be quite sure. Prince Charles and William will be totally opposed to it, it's a non-starter,” he shared.



