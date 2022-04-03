Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit celebrate 30 years of ‘Beta’

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and co-star Madhuri Dixit are celebrating 30 years of their ‘blockbuster’ Beta.
Anil took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Madhuri, saying “It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades!.”
He further said, “Celebrating 30 years of Beta! @madhuridixitnene @indrakumarofficial #AshokThakeria.”
He also shared the same photos on his official Twitter handle.
Commenting on Anil’s Twitter post, Madhuri said, “Absolutely agree with you @AnilKapoor” followed by a smiling face emoji.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Beta was released on April 3, 1992.
The movie has received five FilmFare Awards.
