Bridgerton stars’ impressive dance moves on Kesha’s song break the internet: Watch

Bridgerton season two star Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), the youngest sibling of the Bridgerton clan, breaks the internet with her latest funny dance reel.



Hunt, who impressed the audience with her acting in season one, set to entertain all her fans when she shared a goofy behind-the-scene (BTS) video with other performers of season two, grooving to Kesha’s hit number Tik Tok.

The dancing video was enlivened with the presence of Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie amongst others.

The starlet wrote in the caption, “Bridgerton TikTok BTS has begun.”





Fans adored this crazy side of Bridgerton actors who, otherwise, appeared as pensive and serious onscreen.

Majority poured out the love in the comment section, while others dropped in rolling on the floor laughing emoticons.

One fan commented, “Haha so cute… this is awesome.”

Another said, “The perfect family, you are amazing.”

Reportedly, season two began on a good note garnering over 193 million hours of streaming time worldwide just three days after premiere, giving more reason to celebrate.



