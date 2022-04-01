Alia Bhatt addresses rumours that she is upset with ‘RRR’ team

Alia Bhatt reacted to the rumours that she is upset with the team of her Telugu movie RRR on her social media.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor denied the speculations that she deleted some promotional posts for the period drama because she had issues with director SS Rajamouli for her short appearance in the movie.

The rumours began after fans of the actor noted that she had archived or deleted some videos and pictures related to the movie.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram stories to post her side of the story as she asked fans to stop assuming things based on her gram’s grid.

The 29-year-old wrote, “In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team."

"I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," Alia continued in her statement.

She went on to profess her gratefulness to the director of the movie and her entire team, saying, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR.”

“I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film," she added.

"The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide," Alia concluded.



