Shawn Mendes regrets break up with Camila Cabello in new song: Watch

Shawn Mendes is opening about his feelings after breakup with Camila Cabello.

In his new track When You're Gone, the 23-year-old is visibly yearning for the 'only girl that matters' months after calling it quits with the Havana songstress.

"You never know how good you have it, oh/Until you're starin' at a picture of the only girl that matters, aah," go the lyrics of the song.

"Hold on/I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone/I don't wanna move on/I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone for good," he sings in the chorus, seemingly referencing his recent split. "You're slipping through my fingertips/A little bit, by a little bit/I didn't know that loving you was the happiest I've ever been/So I'm just tryna hold on."

The Treat You Better singer talked about the song on his Instagram earlier this month.

"A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f--k, you know, you don't realize, like, when you're like, breaking up with someone, you like think it's the right thing to do, you don't realize all this s--t that comes after it. Like, who do I call when I'm like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like, f--king, on the edge?"

He continued, "I think that's the reality that kind of hit me. It's like, oh, I'm on my own now. Now I feel like finally, like, I'm actually on my own, and I hate that. That's my reality, you know?"