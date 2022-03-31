Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace in to pub: 'Perfect opportunity'

Tim Martin wants to partner with Queen to turn Buckingham Palace in to a pub.

Martin, who famously heads Wetherspoons, notes the monarch's permanent move from the Palace to Windsor castle is a great business opportunity for his brand.

Mr Martin said: "The Queen's moved out early. Perfect opportunity for Timbo.

He then revealed his plans for the Palace: "I wouldn't even insist on taking over the whole of Buckingham Palace, I’d just take a section and a bit of garden.

"The Royal Family could earn a bit of income and I could feature in the Trooping the Colour."

Mr Martin said the Queen could come back to the Palace whenever she requires a drink.

"She likes a sherbert, so I’ve heard on the grapevine".

"[People] could come in, look around. We’d preserve the old features."

Meanwhile, Queen is residing at Windsor Castle, 'a place she loves' as per author Hugo Vickers.

"She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense."