A$AP Rocky offers hint at Rihanna’s due date with adorable custom gift

A$AP Rocky, Rakim Mayers, offers fans a sneak peek into the possible due date of beau Rihanna, with this adorable gift.

The custom gift is a bracelet, boasting charms that have been handpicked and carefully custom made.

The rapper’s gift is from the jewellery label Annoushka and in an interview with People magazine, the designer offered insight into the meaning of each piece Rocky selected for his ladylove.

Reportedly, “The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn’t believe it worked and of course, that’s all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility.”

The entire bracelet is made from 18K gold and diamonds and its total value estimates to be nearly 50K.

Other charms in the bracelet include a wild rose, pink sapphires, a lucky clover made from malachite, a gold love letter, a ruby and also a sapphire mushroom etc.

Recounting the encounter with Rocky, the designer added, “He was so sweet and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them.”

“He wanted to know how each one worked, because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect and he was bowled over by that — I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”