Ranbir Kapoor discloses his uncle Randhir Kapoor is in early stage of Dementia

Ranbir Kapoor has recently opened up about his uncle veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s health condition.



He revealed that his uncle is suffering from early stage of dementia (a brain disorder that effects cognitive ability).

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, the Rockstar actor said that his uncle was quite close to his father Late Rishi Kapoor and his death left a huge impact on his uncle’s life.

Lately, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star stated that his uncle watched Rishi’s last movie Sharmaji Namkeen and after it ended, he asked the 39-year-old to call his father so that he could praise him.

Ranbir explained in his media interaction that his uncle is going through an early stage of dementia and hence he came up to him after watching the movie.

“Tell dad that he is amazing, and where he is, let’s call him,” the actor quoted his uncle’s statement.

Besides, the Bollywood sensation remarked, “Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”

For the unversed, Randhir is the father of Karishma and Kareena Kapoor.