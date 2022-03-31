Queen wanted to have Prince Andrew at forefront, said it was her 'final decision'

Queen wanted Prince Andrew to be at the forefront of Prince Philip's memorial service.
Mirror reports that both Prince Charles and Prince William on multiple occasions asked the monarch to review her decision, but the 95-year-old maintained that is was 'her wish' to be escorted to Westminster Abbey by the Duke of York.
"Both future kings were “absolutely united” against Andrew having a prominent position in the ceremony. They thought it was “simply unnecessary” for Andrew to position himself as the only person to escort the Queen to church," notes the outlet.
One well placed insider said: “Both the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge reluctantly accepted that he (Prince Andrew) would travel with the Queen to the Abbey as they both live in Windsor.
“It was arguably palatable if simply down to logistics, but it goes without saying that most of the family were absolutely dismayed to see him walking the Queen up the aisle in full view of the entire congregation and broadcast cameras.”
Sources close to Andrew says that he “still believes he has much to offer the family and public service in general”
“Ultimately as this episode shows, it’s up to the Queen - and if she wants Andrew there he will be there.”
Consequently, Queen did not only arrive with her rumoured 'favourite son' Andrew at the service but also occasionally held him by the arm during the emotional time.
