Yami Gautam touches upon working with Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dasvi'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of her latest film A Thursday.



Amid all, the Kaabil actress spilled the beans on working with Abhishek Bachchan as she is sharing screen space with the actor in her upcoming film Dasvi.

The actress at every moment seems excited to talk about her role of a strict police officer who is daring and bold and how the movie succeeds in giving a strong message.

However, Yami walked along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur inside Central Jail, Agra to promote her film .

As she says: "I really like Dasvi's script. It's always the story first, every character has its journey in the film and how it sync with the storyline, all these things are very important and is this giving me an opportunity to do something which I haven't done before? Yes it is and that too in a very beautiful way."

Yami is in awe with the acting skills and hard work done by Abhishek Bachchan for his role.

"Abhishek is so kind and he worked so hard on his character that I have no words and I cannot imagine and I was surprised himself when I saw his first look and we all know first look creates first impression and it was brilliant.

"And the way he carried off the character of Gangaram , I just cannot imagine anybody pulling it off the way he did. He just had fun with the character."

She recalls some sweet moments with Abhishek and Nimrat on the sets:

"There was a sequence when I remember Abhishek was doing everything possible in his mind to have my eyeline clear. You know Nimrat and me just share one scene but it was also all fun and we were just enjoying and laughing. So, these small moments makes entire shooting experience memorable and special."

Dasvi is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7.