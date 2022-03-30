Meghan Markle accused of ‘lying’ about passport to Oprah Winfrey

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of lying to Oprah Winfrey about turning over her passport to the Royal Family after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex went on 13 holidays during her time in the family.

According to a report published by The Sun soon after her explosive tell-all with Oprah, Meghan travelled to 13 other countries as a tourist before stepping back a senior royal alongside husband Prince Harry.

The report stated: “It is understood from royal sources that Meghan's passport had to be kept safe to ensure it did not fall into the wrong hands. But it would still have been used by her for her holidays.”

Apart from visiting countries on royal tours, Meghan is said to have travelled to Italy, Holland, the US, and Canada after marrying Harry.

Despite this, Meghan had told Oprah in March 2021: “When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver's licence, my keys. All that gets turned over. I didn't see any of that anymore.”

Meghan and Prince Harry also alleged in the same interview that a member of the royal family had made inquiries about their son Archie’s skin colour.



