Jada Pinkett Smith talks about 'healing' after Will Smith altercation

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking up after husband Will Smith infamously smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Jada shared a caption less note for her fans.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," read her note.





Will, who later apologised for his emotional reaction at the awards, admits that his family is sensitive about Jada's medical condition, Alopecia- absence of hair from areas of the body.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," the King Richard actor continued. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," Smith concluded.