Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet first meeting likely in summer

British Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet are expected to meet for the first time this summer.



Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet has yet to meet Queen Elizabeth.

According to a report by the Express UK, Prince Harry and Meghan are likely eager to introduce their daughter to the Queen. Their love for the monarch is also evident as they have named their daughter after Queen’s nickname Lilibet.

The royal fans are optimistic Lilibet could meet Queen Elizabeth for the first time this summer as they speculate Meghan and Harry, who has moved to US, could return to UK for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier this month, royal expert Eric Schiffer, while talking to Express UK from California, strongly believed: “Yes, the Queen will meet Lilibet and Archie.

"That will happen. It will occur.

He further said, “Harry and Meghan know that their children are their secret weapon ultimately make things happen to bring their family back together."