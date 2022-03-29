Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate of fine arts from NYU

American singer Taylor Swift is adding more achievements to her previously impressive career records as she is all set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from New York University.
As per the school announced on Monday, the Grammy-winning singer, who is named among the world's top vocalists, will receive a doctorate of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and will speak to graduates at a commencement event on May 18 at Yankee Stadium.
It will be the first time in two years NYU graduates will gather for a graduation ceremony after 2019.
In the press release, the university referred to the Folklore singer as "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation.”
The institute also hailed Swift for her accomplishments including being an 11-time Grammy winner and being the "only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year."
Meanwhile, the Exile singer was recently spotted alongside her beau Joe Alwyn at the Pre-Oscars Party on Friday, March 25. The pair left fans in awe as they posed ‘all in love’ for the cameras.
