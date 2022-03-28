Will Smith's slap at Oscars 2022 goes viral on Twitter: A new meme is born!

Oscars 2022's hype skyrocketed when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the stage over the comedian's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith, making the moment go viral.

Following the shocking incident, netizens took over Twitter to either condemn the slap or with laud Smith for having stood up for his wife.

However, amidst the massive buzz, social media user triggered a meme fest with their hilarious reactions:

Take a look:



















