Monday March 28, 2022
Will Smith's slap at Oscars 2022 goes viral on Twitter: A new meme is born!

By Web Desk
March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022's hype skyrocketed when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the stage  over the comedian's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith, making the moment go viral.

Following the shocking incident,  netizens took over Twitter to either condemn the slap or  with laud Smith for having stood up for his wife. 

However, amidst the massive buzz, social media user triggered a meme fest with their hilarious reactions:

Take a look:

