Academy 2022 issues response against ‘violent’ Chris Rock, Will Smith fiasco

The Academy awards finally release their official statement on violence that broke out between Chris Rock and Will Smith on the award show stage.
Their statement was released via an official tweet that showcases their stance on violence, and began by saying, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”
“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”
For those unversed with the entire ordeal, it occurred after Chris Rock, the award show presenter, started poking fun at Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett and her alopecia.
At the time, he branded her GI Jane 2, in response to her baldhead, and simultaneously incited an enraged reaction by the actor who could be heard saying, on live television, “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth”.
