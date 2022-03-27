BTS gears up to fly off to US for Grammy Awards

BTS members are looking forwards to turn heads around with their appearance at 2022 Grammy Awards during their upcoming tour to United States.

The septet is slated to board on a connected flight on March through Los Angeles to land in Las Vegas or March 29.

The world famous K-pop boy band is making headlines with its latest releases as the group has landed a major nomination for 'Best Pop Duo and Group Performance' with Butter.

For those unversed, this is the fourth consecutive year BTS has been nominated for the prestigious award.

The much-loved K-pop idols are all ready to steal the spotlight at the 64th annual award shows on April 3.

Moreover, BTS ARMY in the US is over the moon to attend their in-person shows as the group will be staging two BTS Permission To Dance concerts on April 8, 9 and 15, 16 at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.