Olivia Rodrigo talks of ‘anxiety’ in writing '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back' ballad

Olivia Rodrigo breaks down the anxiety she felt when writing the 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back ballad.

The singer spoke of the vexing emotions she struggled with in a new documentary Driving Home 2 U.

In it the singer talks of her process of writing the entire Sour album and the emotions that inspired each song.

During the documentary, Rodrigo began by admitting, "I just wrote this song actually the day before this guy broke up with me."

"I remember not being able to listen to it for a while," after that point, however.

During the course of the interview, she also revealed that she wrote the song’s chorus during a road trip with her mom in Salt Lake City, back when she was to film High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



"Loving someone who is so inconsistent is so challenging and just really anxiety-inducing and makes you feel so insecure," went on to tell the documentary.

"It's a really tough thing to feel like you're walking on eggshells around someone who you just want validation and love and support from."

Before concluding she also admitted, "You feel like you can never really settle into that feeling of being loved and accepted."