September 20, 2025
Zac Efron’s new blonde look: Buff actor enjoys Italy vacation with Nina Dobrev

By Web Desk
September 20, 2025
Zac Efron rocks new blonde look 

Zac Efron is turning heads with his bold new look while soaking up the sun in Italy.

The 37-year-old actor, best known for High School Musical and 17 Again, showed off his bleach blond hair and toned physique during a yacht trip with friends, including Nina Dobrev. 

Efron kept it casual, going shirtless in just black swim trunks and a gold chain as he was photographed taking a quick shower on deck.

Dobrev, 35, who recently split from fiancé Shaun White, joined the getaway in style.

The Vampire Diaries star wore a black cut-out swimsuit, accessorized with sunglasses and a bucket hat, as she lounged in the sun and sipped cocktails with her friends.

The group also included Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh, and Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford. 

In one Instagram post shared by Keleigh, Efron was spotted in the background wearing a green button-up shirt with black trousers, posing barefoot alongside the rest of the A-list crew.

Both Efron and Dobrev appeared relaxed during the glamorous getaway, enjoying the Mediterranean waters and quality time with their circle of friends.