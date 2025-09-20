Gigi Hadid’s daughter turns 5: Proud mother shares never-before-seen photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Malik has completed another year around the sun.

On Friday, September 19, the proud mom took to her Instagram Stories to mark her baby girl’s fifth birthday.

The supermodel posted never-before-seen pictures of Khai and rare images from the maternity shoot when she was pregnant with her first child.

In the first photo, Yolanda Hadid’s elder daughter could be seen kneeling and wearing a camo long-sleeve shirt while the birthday girl stood in front of her wearing a denim jacket, brown pants with fringe and pink cowboy boots.

"My girl is 5 today [emoji with a single tear]," the doting mother wrote over the picture. "Happy Birthday to my greatest love & gift."

The next photo on her Stories captured a then-pregnant model showing off her bare bump as she was clad in a jeans rolled down and a white bra. "Khai Loading...." she captioned it.

Gigi, 30, also shared a photo from the photo shoot in which she stared directly into the camera, placing a hand under her growing belly. "So Lucky to be your mama," she overlaid the text over the photo.

Lastly, the Vogue regular shared a snapshot from 2023 of her carrying her daughter on her hip.

Bella Hadid’s elder sister was seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, while Khai had a yellow shirt and green pants on. She added a heart on fire emoji on it.

Gigi, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, and the former One Direction sensation welcomed their daughter in September 2020, about a year before they broke up in October 2021 after nearly six years of dating.