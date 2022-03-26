Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for Spotify podcast

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently announced the name of her new podcast with Spotify, drawing fresh attack from Piers Morgan.



The former Good Morning Britain presenter also mocked the new podcast titled Archetypes and called the Duchess ‘Princess Pinocchio’.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to mock Meghan’s podcast and slam her.

He retweeted the article “Meghan Markle’s first Spotify podcast to 'explore labels that hold women back” shared by royal expert Chris Ship, with crying laughing emoticons, saying “Is ‘Princess Pinocchio’ one of them?.”

Meghan Markle’s first exclusive podcast series under multi-million deal with Spotify will be launched this summer.

In the trailer of the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex says: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us... but where do these stereotypes come from?

"And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"