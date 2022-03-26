Volodymyr Zelensky to join Oscars for Ukranian cause: Report

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, will reportedly attend Oscars on Sunday.

The Post reports, "Academy officials still are debating on whether Zelensky will indeed appear briefly on the show, sources said. It’s also not clear if he would appear live or in a taped message."

"ABC, which is broadcasting the show, is said to be in favour of Zelensky, a former actor, making a statement," adds the outlet.

It is also established that Ukranian native actress Mila Kunis is going to deliver a speech for the Sunday broadcast. Mila, along with husband Ashton Kutcher recently raised $35 million for the refugees, receiving praises from Zelensky himself.

“@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine,” Zelensky wrote after a special video call with the couple.