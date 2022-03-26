JK Rowling not happy after Putin says Russia condition is similar to hers

JK Rowling is calling out 'slaughtering' Putin's new statement.

Turning to her social media this week, the Harry Potter author called out Putin comparing himself to the writer.

"Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine."

Rowling came under fire a few years ago for her trans phobic views. The author has received major flak for her remarks on transgendered people.

Her comments for Putin comes after the Russian President talked about the Western cancel culture during an official video call with officials.

He said Ms Rowling was cancelled "just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights".

"They are now trying to cancel our country. I'm talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia."

He went on to compare "cancel culture" same as Nazis trying to burn books in the 1930s.

"We remember the footage when they were burning books. It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country and we are insured against this thanks to our culture," said Putin.